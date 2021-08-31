Blogger Obare speaks out on Instagram woes

Blogger Edgar Obare has read mischief in the way his Instagram account was deactivated and confirms he is working ‘hard’ to recover it.

The verified account, which has close to half a million followers, was last active on August 29, 2021.

“My main account has been deactivated,” the controversial blogger confirmed.

“We have always prepared for such outcomes.”

He spoke on Monday, August 30, 2021, via another Instagram account namely BNN.

The deactivation of Obare’s account happened two days after he shared an exposé of an alleged multimillion money laundering business in Kenya involving gold and fake money.

He claimed the business, which is referred to as wash wash, involves prominent politicians, immigration officials, media personalities, police officers, flamboyant businessmen, and bank officials.

Obare further claimed the well-connected members of this syndicate, whom we cannot name for legal reasons, live on the fast lane and parade their lavish lifestyles on social media.

Obare has courted controversy for the better part of the past two years with what he refers to as several exposes on the lives of personalities and celebrities. Some of the said exposes have landed him on the wrong side of the law.