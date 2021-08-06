Blogger Obare ‘not aware’ of arrest warrant in Joho case





Blogger Edgar Obare insists he is not aware of an arrest warrant against him issued by Kiambu court Resident Magistrate Rita Orora.

The said warrant was reportedly issued after Obare twice failed to appear for the hearing of a case against YouTuber Natalie Tewa.

“Also seeing it (the said warrant) now…even my lawyer doesn’t know about it,” claimed Obare.

His comments come a day after reports surfaced online indicating he was a wanted man.

Obare was scheduled for a virtual court session in an ongoing hearing of a case against him.

He has been sued by Tewa for reportedly disclosing her personal information and data and sharing it online with his followers.

His arrest was dramatic, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations nabbing him in Kisumu, and transferring him to Nairobi, some 350km away for questioning.

The blogger had disclosed that Tewa traveled to Dubai with Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed in a private jet when the country was on a lockdown due to the pandemic.

He has been out on a cash bail of Sh 100,000 and in March he failed in court due to Covid-19.