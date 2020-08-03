Blogger Edgar Obare to appear in court for publishing scandalous post





Blogger Edgar Obare will today appear in court to answer charges of publishing a scandalous post about a certain media personality-cum-YouTuber and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Detectives handling the case said the blogger unlawfully published private and personal details about the YouTuber.

The blogger claimed that the media personality was part of the entourage that recently travelled to Dubai to check on ODM leader Raila Odinga who was in Dubai for treatment.

Part of the entourage included Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Governor Joho.

While pictures of the two ODM lawmakers in a private jet went viral on social media, the YouTuber in question was not captured in any of the photos.

Obare was arrested last Thursday at his Kisumu home and brought to the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for questioning.

He spent the weekend at Gigiri Police Station.