Blogger Edgar Obare detained at Gigiri police station





Blogger Edgar Obare was on Friday taken to the Gigiri police station for interrogation.

Obare was arrested on Thursday after he was summoned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

He says police did not inform him why he had been arrested.

However, according to media reports he has been summoned after posting scandalous material about a governor and a socialite.

Efforts by Nairobi News to get more information on the matter were futile as he had not responded to messages sent to him by the time of publishing.

A source at the station confirmed that indeed the blogger was their guest.

“Am (sic) in Gigiri police station still awaiting interrogation thank you so much for the supporting messages,” Obare wrote on Instagram.

The blogger has in the past locked horns with a number of celebrities after exposing scandals associated with them.

One notable incident includes when he revealed what really goes on in comedian Jalang’o’s ‘boys club’.