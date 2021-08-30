Bishop Muriithi: I’ve never claimed to be more righteous

Bishop David Muriithi says he is human and amid, the baby daddy challenges, has asked Kenyans not to judge him based on his current woes.

The House of Grace Church Bishop further explains that although he is an anointed man of God, he has never before claimed to be more righteous or holier. In fact, he adds that he can, just like anyone else, make mistakes.

“I’ve preached the gospel of being saved by grace and have not worked for close to thirty years on a gospel that is based on the scriptures,” he explained via a preaching that has since been shared on social media.

“I’ve never claimed to be more righteous than any human being, I’ve never claimed to be more holy than any mortal. I was born at Pumwani hospital. And yes in as much I’m called anointed, I’m human. I can falter and make mistakes just like anyone, make no mistake about it.”

The cleric recently hogged media headlines for not-so-pleasant reasons when a woman dragged him to court in a bid to compel him to pay child support for his two-year-old son.

He later agreed to pay Sh10,000 each month as child support, arguing that he depends on well-wishers for survival.

The woman identified as JM in the court papers was seeking Sh100,000 monthly allowance for child maintenance for her two-year-old son.

But Bishop Muriithi told court his former mistress is using the child to extort money from him since she thinks he is wealthy and lives a high-end life

He also claimed the first time he learnt about the pregnancy was long after the relationship had ended.