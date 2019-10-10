Big names lined up for 10th edition of ‘Reggae in the Sun’ concert in Nairobi

The 10th edition of the biggest and only local-based reggae concert dubbed “Reggae in the Sun” will be held November 3, 2019 at the Alliance Francaise gardens in Nairobi, where three different bands will grace the stage.

Among the artistes expected to perform at the event is the First Lady of Hip Hop Nazizi, who is best known for breaking ground in the Hip Hop scene in the early 2000s.

Back then, Nazizi was part of the group Necessary Noize, featuring Wyre and Bamzigi, and also part of the East Africa Bashment Crew formed by Ugandas’s Bebe Cool.

Also expected to perform will be Lavosti, a promising reggae artiste who surprisingly shared the stage with Jamaican reggae artiste Chronixx during last year’s concert.

Also on stage will be We Exist Now (WEN) Music, who fuses reggae with neo-soul to form Neo-Reggae in her music.

This year’s edition of “Reggae in the Sun” will also see the addition of DJ Moh or Moh Spice Entertainment as part of the organizing and management team as the event grows bigger and better.

On the decks will be Muzikal Sheriff of Rastyle Entertainment, Natty Bwoy, Dj mexxy while the emcee will be MC Phillipo. MC Wakesho, MC Mamji and MC Minaj.