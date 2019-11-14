Big name artistes lined up for Bridget Achieng’s Nai Fest

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Joeboy, whose hit song Baby has been on a high rotation in the country, is set to spice up the Inaugural Nairobi Festival (Nai Fest) organized by popular Nairobi socialite Bridget Achieng.

According to the socialite, Joeboy will come in as a guest artiste just to spice the show.

INVITED ARTISTES

However, Ochieng says the main aim of the Nai-Fest slated for 30th November at Ngong Racecourse is to celebrate Kenyan music.

Local artistes lined up for the Nai Fest include rapper Fena Gitu, Ochungulo Family, Ethic, Boondocks and Sailors.

Achieng says the Festival will be some sort of an end year party to celebrate Nairobi culture and the Kenyan music at large.

“We are thrilled to be bringing together Kenya’s finest acts on one stage for an event of such magnitude just to celebrate the Nairobi Music Culture,” she said.

KENYAN MUSIC

“We are bringing the best experience to the lovers of Kenyan music, our culture, our street food and Fashion on one platform. Fans of gengetone, and everything Kenyan will get all they need at the Festival,” the former Nairobi Diary actress added.

Other local artistes who will make up the lineup include Zzero Sufuri, Wakaliwao, Fatboy Gwash, Wakadinali, Nadia Mukami, Noti Flow and Mustapha.

On the decks there will be DJ Kace and VDJ Jones. Fashion and Kenyan street foods will also rule the Festival.