It’s big bum affair as leading artistes come together for ‘Chukua Selfie’ – VIDEO





It has been billed as one of the biggest, boldest and sexiest collabos of 2019.

‘Chukua Selfie’ that was released almost a week ago and has so far garnered more than 1.3 million views, by all means a no mean feat.

The song features five of the hottest local acts Fena, Khaligraph Jones, Naiboi, Nyashinski and Jua Cali.

The lyrical prowess and the well-endowed women who keep gyrating in the video seem to have taken all the artistes out of their comfort zones.

Apart from the singers, it also features some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry like radio personality Tallia Oyando, DJ Kalonje, ZJ Heno, DJ Redbone comedian Mr Shitty among others.