Betty Kyalo: I want baby number two, but with with a divorced man

K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo has revealed her plans to have a second child.

The mother of one made the revelation that during the second episode of her new web series, Betty Kyallo Lately.

Betty who was married to NTV journalist Dennis Okari said she was not sure what kind of a partner she would want, but someone who had dealt with divorce would make a stronger partner.

“I’m not sure if I would want a divorced, a single, or a widower. I’m always pulling towards that direction of divorced guys because I think we get each other. I have been there, and I think divorced guys always know things can go wrong, so they are extra careful,” she added.

Betty said her daughter Ivanna is the engine that pushes her to work hard.

“I don’t hustle so much for myself because I have lived a tough life. Ivanna is the one who drives me to hustle. Actually,” she said.

In the episode she took her fans behind the scenes, driving around Nairobi, running various errands and attending meeting,

The new series which has gained a large following takes a ‘day in the life’ of the Betty as she goes about her regular activities.