Betty Kyallo finally spills beans on love affair with ‘polygamous’ man – VIDEO
K24 News Anchor Betty Kyallo is done with womanisers.
Betty spilled the beans during her Friday night show while hosting city preacher Reverend Lucy Natasha.
She confessed to have dumped a womaniser and would do so now and in the future.
They were discussing Rev Natasha’s book titled “Before you say I do”.
In the book, Rev Natasha talks of the trends to watch out for in partners before deciding whether they are a suitable for marriage.
In one of the chapters, she talks about six types of men to avoid. One of them is the Solomon man, a polygamous man who is a womaniser and does not understand boundaries.
“This book mainly I wrote it so that before you sign the dotted line at least I wanted to prepare people to know what they are getting into. And I used biblical principles,” explained Rev Natasha.
She added: “The first type of man you should not marry is the Solomon man. This man is polygamous in nature, he is a womanizer and does not understand boundaries. So please Betty run away from the Solomon man.”
Betty responded by confessing about her love affair with a ‘polygamous’ man.
“I will run away, I ran away and I will keep on running away from anyone else who proves to be a Solomon man,” said Ms Kyallo.