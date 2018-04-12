TV presenter Betty Kyallo (left) with her former business partner Susan Kaittany. PHOTO | COURTESY

KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo is not taking her fallout with her former BFF Susan Kaittany lying down.

Kyallo will on Saturday open her beauty parlor along Lenana Rd, blocks away from Kaittany’s Posh Palace.

The fallout of the two BFFs turned ugly in February when Kyallo called police on Kaittany over claims that she had confiscated her passport.

Days later, Kyallo confirmed that she was no longer the CEO at Posh Palace as previously indicated on her social media accounts.

Recently, Kaittany did a media interview in which she confirmed that she was and still is the sole owner of Posh Palace.

Kyallo, on the other hand, responded by telling her fans to expect new projects from her.

It is clear that she has copied Kaittany’s business model with a new salon, Flair by Betty located at FCB Mihrab building which is a stone’s throw away from Sifa Towers where Kaittany’s Posh Palace is located.

The two frenemies will now run similar businesses along the same Lenana road in Kilimani.

Gorgeous Hair, Beautiful Nails and Fresh Barber Cuts… It’s all about our clients.

Look good, Feel The Flair Of Life! Open Saturday at FCB Mihrab, Lenana Road, Mezzanine Floor. You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/b6CgrcEzz4 — Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo) April 12, 2018

@kaburukitui commented, “Beautiful stuff!!! Keep up!! When one door closes, several and better ones open up!! Nothing should halt your dream.”

@JoyMaureen4 wrote, “Wow @BettyMKyallo can’t wait to come for my barber cut.”

@Oyondi_Malik commented, “Hope you ain’t just an influencer as it later came out with Posh Palace.”

@naphas254 added, “Betty unapenda competition aki, utajua hujui wewe 😂😂😂😂😂”