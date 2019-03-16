Betty Kyallo’s untold secrets on her failed marriage and love affair with a ‘governor’

To mark her 30th birthday, K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo has spilled the beans about her personal life.

In a tell it all interview with comedian Jalang’o on Friday, Betty talked about her life, career and marriage to NTV investigative journalist and news anchor Dennis Okari.

Among the issues she talked about was her baby daddy’s (Dennis) recent nuptials and rumours about the bride having been her maid of honuor during her wedding to Dennis.

“I wish nothing but the best for Okari and his new bride. Because I moved on with my life since our divorce and managed to find happiness again. And I would not want him to still be affected by our separation but to be able to move on and find happiness like I did,” Betty said during the interview.

“And about that rumour that has been going around that my ex’s bride was my maid of honour at my wedding to Okari is just lies. I do not know her, and we have never met before. The maid of honour at my wedding was gospel artiste Rosy Ohon,” she added.

However, what has left netizens with raised eyebrows was Betty’s mother’s comments during the show.

UNHEEDED WARNING

Betty’s mother said she warned her celebrity daughter about something in the past but she did not listen to her.

This in turn led to things not working out in Betty’s life.

She however wasn’t specific in the matter, leaving it to the audience to speculate whether her warning had to do with Betty’s failed marriage or her romantic relationship with a prominent public figure at the time of her marriage.

According to media reports, it is alleged that Betty dated Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, although she has in the past neither accepted or denied the allegations.

Well, that was until last night when Jalang’o probed her about the matter.

Here is how part of Betty’s conversation with Jalang’o went:

Jalang’o: After dating the governor you know you can only date a president.

Betty: No no no, that is not true.

Jalang’o: You can’t go below that.

Betty: Who said first of all I am happy (giggles uncontrollably as Jalango continues to taunting her). I’m happy financially, I said I would never date anyone who is in the public limelight again.