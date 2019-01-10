Betty Kyallo blushes as Khaligraph serenades her with X-rated lyrics





Celebrity TV anchor Betty Kyallo was left blushing like a smitten teenager as rapper Khaligraph Jones serenaded her with lyrics from his song Stick.

Khaligraph unleashed his OG side on Betty, a news anchor with K24, who could not help but blush while giggling in a sassy way as the rapper kept going.

He later shared the video on his Instagram account but deleted it hours later over unknown reasons.

Stick is a lewd song where Khaligraph talks about his penis, caressing a woman’s breasts, having sex a quickie at an airport and having oral sex, as well as orgasms.

The Nairobi News can’t embed the video due to its explicit nature. It is, however, available on YouTube free of charge.

The rapper spat the arousing lines on Betty who at some point even flipped her hair backwards.

The two stood in front of Khaligraph’s Range Rover at his parking lot.

Throughout the brief freestyle session, the anchor could barely keep herself together as she constantly had to look down in a muffled blush as Khaligraph dished it out to her.

The anchor has a segment called Up Close with Betty Kyallo running on K24 TV where she anchors Weekend With Betty Kyallo.