Betty Kyallo is ‘auctioning’ her sister; any takers?

TV presenter Betty Kyallo is auctioning her younger sister Mercy who looks exactly like her.

Betty, through her Instagram account has called for ‘tender bids’ for her sister saying the Kyallo family was looking for a suitor for Mercy.

Mercy, who owns a leather bags company, commented on Betty’s post asking her why they were selling her.

The sensational post read, “TENDER NOTICE!!! The Kyallo govt. is inviting potential bidders for @mercykyallo Registration ongoing. All short listed candidates will be contacted 😂😂😂. @mercykyallo.”

The post attracted some cheeky comment, especially men who professed their interrest in Mercy.

Emmanuelkaingu wrote, “❤️ I hereby submit my Bid.”

Sergeguetta added, “Waaaaaaa these kyallos are mwaaaaah.”

Donnahclaire stated, “Beauty runs in the family I can see that.”

Iammutukufred commented, “Mnipee yeye. Tuko na ox cart ya kuleta dowry.”