Betty Bayo: I bleached, wore heels for a man who still dumped me

Gospel singer Betty Bayo has confessed that she once bleached herself to please a man she loved but who later dumped her.

In a post on her Facebook page, the Hivi Ndivyo singer said that the man wanted a ‘light-skin’ and therefore her only option was to buy products that would lighten her skin. However, the man did not marry her.

The man now wanted her to be taller.

“I once fell in love with a young man I was sure he will marry me. I loved and adored him, he claimed he loved me too and he would marry me if only I was light-skinned (rangi ya thau) I decided to remove my legs from the sack, mimi huyoo River Road,” she narrated.

She added that she bleached her skin to make him happy. “The next thing he told me he will marry me if only I was a bit taller.”

“Weee my friend nilikua natembea na high heels throughout karibu niende nazo kwa choo to make him happy. Along the way he dumped me leaving me looking like a confused chameleon…Yellow face, black legs, blue hands, I had no choice than to go back to factory setting,” she added.

She used her personal testimony to encourage her fans.

“To all my sister and brother out there trusting God for a lifetime partner learn from my mistake…kama mtu anakupenda akupende vile ulivyo, whether black skinny plumpy anyhow you look, any person who compares you with other people force you to be who you’re not, always lowers your self-esteem and still claims he or she loves you is a SCAM. To my future husband am God-fearing, short, focused, chocolate in colour and very jovial and I snore.”

In an earlier post, the mother of two, who was married to controversial preacher Victor Kanyari, also narrated how domestic abuse can happen to anyone whether rich or poor, young or old.

She narrated how leaving abusive relationships was hard for her mainly because she was afraid of what people would say.

“Few years ago, I used to live in fear I was afraid of almost everything. I feared being gossip, I was naïve, many people took advantages of me I would say sorry even when ni Mimi nmekosewa, I dint know how to say no and speak for myself, Job 3:25 for the thing I feared has overtaken me,” she offered.

“I feared being gossip negatively I stayed in abusive relationships because of fear, I would stomach openly humiliation coz afraid of what people will say, I got into depression was losing my mind but God pick me up again.”