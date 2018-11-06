Best of Kenyan fashion designers awarded

Fashion lovers gathered at Norfolk Hotel last weekend where the best of the best were feted during the annual Kenya Fashion Awards.

The gala night showcased the best of fashion designs Kenya has to offer ranging from students to well renowned established designers.

The awards, which lacked the pomp and glamorous flare accompanied by most award ceremonies, were less attended by nearly 100 people but that could not dampen the mood as they cheered on the designs and made the most of the night.

More than 10 student fashion designers showcased their designs all meant to go with the theme assigned to them by the judges.

The students gathered from various fashion schools all over the country. The award for best student designer went to Manuela Numfor.

The other awards for the night were won as follows:

Designer to Watch Year 2018

Azra Walji

Fashion Photographer of the Year 2018

Stevenchy Photography

Make Up Artist of the Year 2018

Khyati Rana

Fashion Blogger of the Year 2018

Anita Mogere (From Curves with Love)

Fashion Stylist of the Year 2018

Georgina Achieng’

Fashion Pioneer of the Year 2018

Deepa Dosaja

Female model of the year 2018

Shanelle Nyasiase

Male model of the year 2018

Priyan Solanki

Accessory Designer of the Year 2018

Embody Accessories

Newspaper with the best fashion segment (People’s Choice)

The Asian Weekly

Special Recognition Award 2018

Ann Mccreath