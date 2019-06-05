New Kenyan film ‘Best Friends Forever’ premieres on NTV

The cast of the new local film, 'Best Friends Forever' (from left) Kim Thiru Mungai, Victoria Gichora, Brenda Wairimu and Martin Githinji. The show will premiere on Wednesday night on NTV. PHOTO | COURTESY

A new local film is set to premiere exclusively on NTV on Wednesday evening (10pm). Best Friends Forever is a film which revolves around Rita (Brenda Wairimu) and Chris (Martin Githinji), friends since childhood.

It’s a story about how their friendship causes tension in their personal relationships. It raises the age old question; can a man and a woman really be platonic friends?

The two are business partners who run a growing Social Media management company. Their friendship has seen them through most of their lives, through all their hardships, their ups and downs, their successes and their pitfalls. They have vowed to be best friends for the rest of their lives.

Misiko Andere, NTV programing manager said they partnered with Ms Gatero because she had a brilliant idea on how to promote local content.

AMAZING ACTOR

“NTV is privileged to promote local content and we want to put Kenya on the map with a well told, well executed, high quality Kenyan content,” Andere said.

On her part, Gatero told Nairobi News that while speaking about the characters, she said that the reason that she decided to cast these two characters is because Brenda is an amazing actor and is really good at what she does.

“And for me I wanted to work with someone that’s as good as that,” Andere said.

CAST MEMBERS

She also lauded martin as a very versatile actor, who had never been given the chance to work on this versatility.

“When you look at a lot of the shows he has done usually its comedy. But when I auditioned him he blew me away. The character that he plays is not a character that has any comedic relief,” she said.

Githinji, who also acts as Jonni in the comedy show Sue na Jonni, plays a role that is very serious and touches on issues that are very profound.

“He did a very good job of doing that and that’s the reason why I casted them because they are two very good actors and I knew that they would pull off the role that I that I wanted them to,” she said.

Written and directed by Jennifer Gatero, Best Friends Forever will also be available on YouTube on Thursday.