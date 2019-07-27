Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Chillax

Benga beat now reborn with the launch of Bengatronics – PHOTOS

By Francis Nderitu July 27th, 2019 1 min read

Benga maestro, Francis Benja, who is famous for the timeless hit single Kenya Nchi Yangu, was the star attraction on Friday night during the launch of Bengatronics, a retro new sound of the benga beat.

The album is a blend of different generations of the sound, featuring both old and new artistes, while also introducing an inter-tribal collaboration to spice up the new sound.

OTHER ARTICLES

Benga maestro, Francis Benja, entertains Benga fans during the Benga Belt Vol. 1 album launch at Alliance Francaise in Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Benga maestro, Francis Benja, entertains Benga fans during the Benga Belt Vol. 1 album launch at Alliance Francaise in Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Benga masters, from the likes of Boaz Otieno, Missing Rotich, Msupa S, John ‘Kakee’ Kithikii, Musyoki Mutua and Abaki Simba Troupe all came together with the guidance Gregg Tendwa in the creation of the album.

The Benga master all performed on stage, with a full band backing and a combination of new and traditional instruments to bring out the sound created by Umoja Studios from Amsterdam.

Musyoki Mutua performs on stage during the Benga Belt Vol. 1 album launch held at Alliance Francaise, Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Musyoki Mutua performs on stage during the Benga Belt Vol. 1 album launch held at Alliance Francaise, Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Francis Benja, who has been singing Benga since the early 1960s, said the new sound is good since it fuses the new and old Benga sound giving it more life.

The resurgence of Benga gives adds voice to the recent “Play Kenyan Music” campaign which Kenyan artistes used to demand for greater airplay of their songs by local media houses.

Guitarist Kakee entertain his fans during the Benga Belt Vol. 1 album launch held at Alliance Francaise, Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Guitarist Kakee entertain his fans during the Benga Belt Vol. 1 album launch held at Alliance Francaise, Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The evening had Benga fans on their feet enjoying music in various languages since most Benga artistes hail from the western and eastern parts of the country.

To bring down the curtains on the concert fans were treated to a taste of new music from Ricky na Marafiki band as they performed music from their new album titled Soko Huru.

Benga music fans dance along during the Benga Belt Vol. 1 album launch held at Alliance Francaise in Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Benga music fans dance along during the Benga Belt Vol. 1 album launch held at Alliance Francaise in Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Watch Biko Adema spreading ‘Wamlambez’ gospel...