Benga beat now reborn with the launch of Bengatronics – PHOTOS

Benga maestro, Francis Benja, who is famous for the timeless hit single Kenya Nchi Yangu, was the star attraction on Friday night during the launch of Bengatronics, a retro new sound of the benga beat.

The album is a blend of different generations of the sound, featuring both old and new artistes, while also introducing an inter-tribal collaboration to spice up the new sound.

Benga masters, from the likes of Boaz Otieno, Missing Rotich, Msupa S, John ‘Kakee’ Kithikii, Musyoki Mutua and Abaki Simba Troupe all came together with the guidance Gregg Tendwa in the creation of the album.

The Benga master all performed on stage, with a full band backing and a combination of new and traditional instruments to bring out the sound created by Umoja Studios from Amsterdam.

Francis Benja, who has been singing Benga since the early 1960s, said the new sound is good since it fuses the new and old Benga sound giving it more life.

The resurgence of Benga gives adds voice to the recent “Play Kenyan Music” campaign which Kenyan artistes used to demand for greater airplay of their songs by local media houses.

The evening had Benga fans on their feet enjoying music in various languages since most Benga artistes hail from the western and eastern parts of the country.

To bring down the curtains on the concert fans were treated to a taste of new music from Ricky na Marafiki band as they performed music from their new album titled Soko Huru.