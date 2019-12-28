Ben Pol addresses claims of break up with Anerlisa

Bongo flava artiste Ben Pol has disclosed that he and fiancée Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai plan to have three children once they settle down soon.

His revelation comes in the wake of reports that their love relationship is on the rocks. The rumours emerged after the couple who hardly pass a day without documenting their romance online, suddenly went missing from social media.

It’s while responding to the rumours that Ben revealed their soon future plans disclosing that they plan to wed in the near future.

IN AGREEMENT

“Watu wetu wanaotupenda wazidi kutuombea kheri siku zote, muda si mrefu tutafunga ndoa.” Ben Pol said.

On the issue of children, the father of one said that they are both in agreement on three.

“Siku zote nilikuwa nikitamani watoto wanne, hivyo nitaongeza watatu kwa mchumba wangu.” he added.

The singer has a four-year-old son from a previous relationship with former Miss Tanzania 2013 contestant Latifah Mohammed.

The two in June this year held a lavish bride price ceremony known as ruracio at Anerlisa’s parents’ home in Naivasha. Anerlisa too has also been introduced to Ben Pol’s family members in Dodoma.

The two have been dating for close to two years now serving couples goals.