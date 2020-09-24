Bein Baraza’s wife, Chiki Kuruka, quits radio





Sauti Sol’s outspoken vocalist Bien Aime Baraza’s wife, Chiki ‘Kuruka’ Onwukwe is done with Vybez Radio.

The bubbly media personality and choreographer, who joined the station last year, made the announcement on Thursday via social media, saying she is leaving the station to focus on other things.

“Its with heavy emotions that I can now announce my decision to leave Vybez Radio. It was not an easy decision to make. In such a short period of time I have fallen in love with the listeners and with the team,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added that she was excited by what’s happening in the world right now.

“I am passionate about what I see as the future, where all black people collaborate, exchange and make money together. I love the growth of digital, and the idea that this little thing called your phone can be almost an entire media house.”

She however didn’t disclose what’s next for her.

“I am not going to announce what’s coming next just yet, because I need to sleep, and take a little break. But when I announce, you will hopefully understand why I had to make this difficult move, and why the future is so bright.”