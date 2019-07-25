Beer empire heiress Anerlisa the only Kenyan in Instagram Rich List

Keroche breweries Heiress Anerlisa Muigai the is the only Kenyan featured in the 2019 Instagram Rich List released on Wednesday.

The list compiles the amount that world’s top social media influencers get paid to post promotional material on their Instagram pages. It is compiled by Hopper HQ, an automated Instagram scheduler.

Top on the list is Kylie Jenner who charges a whopping Sh126 million per post.

Anerlisa, who ranked number 129 out of 136, makes Sh 340,000 per post. She has 825,230 followers on her instagram account.

The top African on the list is Egyptian footballer Mohammed Salah who is paid Sh16.5 million per post.

In 2018, Anerlisa was recognised among 40 Under40 African Business Icons by Business Elites Africa magazine for launching her multi-million company, NERO, which processes drinking water targeted for the high end market.

The same year, she bagged the runners up position in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the Young Entrepreneurs Awards organized by Bizna.

Anerlisa is currently in the US with her Tanzania fiancé Ben pol.