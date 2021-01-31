Bebe Cool celebrates 19th anniversary

Ugandan musician Bebe Cool performs on stage at the Coke Studio Meet and Greet party at Carnivore Simba in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Ugandan musician Musa Ssali, commonly known by the stage name Bebe Cool, has publicly praised his wife Zuena Kirema as the couple celebrates their 19th anniversary.

The Love You Everyday hitmaker posted an emotional message to celebrate his better half.

He also explained that the couple had managed to go through several challenges owing to their faith in God.

“Never take God out of your equation of life. Today marks 19 years of love and caring between me and my beautiful wife Zuena. I have nothing but full respect for you my wife because you have loved, cared and been there for me. You have never replaced me even when the going was tough. You understood me, been patient with me and mostly, protected me when I needed you to,” the 43-year old wrote.

The couple is blessed with five children namely Alpha, Beata, Caysan, Deen and Eman Zuena Ssali.

“I know many have loved us as a couple, supported us, prayed for us and been there for us when we needed them to, but also many have attacked you, humiliated you, disrespected you, looked down on you though you stood strong on one thing; Loving me unconditionally.

I pray that Allah protects, guides us through our love and life dreams as a family.