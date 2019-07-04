‘Beat Ya Campo’ singing competition coming to Kenyan universities – PHOTOS

Kenyan University students are set to battle it out in a new singing competition dubbed ‘Beat Ya Campo’ which was launched by Infinix Mobility.

‘Beat Ya Campo’ is an inter-campus singing competition where students with a musical talent compete to win amazing prizes and also get a chance to represent their university at the finals.

The initiative was kick started at Mount Kenya University (MKU), Thika with the auditions taking place late last month. The next ones conducted at the University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University campuses in September.

The final event for those who auditioned at MKU last month will be held on July 5 at an event to be graced by Masauti as one of the judges.

GOOD MUSIC

The event will also include special performances from Ochungulo family who are part of the new sound wave in the Kenyan music industry.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Infinix Brand Manager Mr Qiang said Infinix, being a brand in an emerging market, understands the need to invest in the future of young people through their skill set and talents.

” Music is the greatest communication in the world. Even if people don’t understand the language that you’re singing in, they still know good music when they hear it,” he said.

INTERNSHIPS

Apart from ‘Beat Ya Campo’ the phone brand will also see them have a book drive in collaboration with participating universities.

The drive will involve donation of books by the students to Emmanuel Children’s Home in Kayole for their library which they built.

In addition, they will offer internships for students in the different universities, and offer one permanent position annually to the best students.

The overall winner of the competition stands to seal a recording deal through BOOMPLAY who have also partnered with Infinix in the project.