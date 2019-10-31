BBA winner Idris Sultan in trouble for this dope Magufuli PhotoShop

Tanzanian comedian and the winner of the 9th Big Brother Africa-Hotshots edition Idris Sultan has been ordered to present himself to the police after he posted an altered photo of Tanzania President John Magufuli.

Idris swapped heads with President Magufuli and posted the pictures on his social media pages as he wished him a happy birthday.

“‪Kwa siku moja tukabadilishana kazi ili a-enjoy birthday yake kwa amani 😂🙌🏽,” Idris posted.

According to The Citizen, immediately the picture went viral, Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda ordered Idris to report to any police station near him.

“Naona mipaka ya kazi yako huijuwi. Nenda sasa hivi kituo chochote Cha police uwambie Makonda kaniambie nije utakuta ujumbe wako. @idrissultan,” he said.

Tanzania’s Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Hamis Kigwangalla has, however, criticized the move by the regional boss and promised to pay Sultan’s bail if he is arrested.

The Minister said the comedian only showed love to his President on his birthday.

“Nimeambiwa kuna msanii wa vichekesho anatafutwa na polisi, akikamatwa mniambie, nitajitolea mwanasheria wa kwenda kumuwekea dhamana na kumtetea. Rais wetu ni mtu wa watu na imejidhihirisha kwa jinsi wananchi walivyojitolea kumuombea dua siku ya kuzaliwa kwake! Wameonesha upendo,” Kigwangala tweeted.

Idris has not pulled down the picture.