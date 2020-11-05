Bahati’s twerking birthday gift for wife Diana – VIDEO





How about some twerking and a lap dance for a birthday gift? This is exactly what birthday girl Diana Marua got from her singer husband Kevin Bahati.

The two were in Nanyuki with close friends to mark the auspicious day, when Bahati decided to twerk for his wife while the others in attendance cheered on.

The video shared by Bahati on social media captures Diana seated on a chair while Bahati stands in front of her with his back facing Diana.

He then starts dancing with his bum as Diana encourages him.

“It is Her Night and I will give her whatever she Requests… THERE GOES YOUR LAP DANCE BABY #HappyBirthdayDianaBahati Having a Time of Our Lives in,” wrote Bahati on Instagram.

Last month the ‘Wanani’ singer left tongues wagging with his grand gestures to Diana as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Bahati gave Diana five gifts each representing each year they have been together.