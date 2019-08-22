Bahati’s royal treatment of wife, new-born baby wins him praise and envy – VIDEO

When it comes to making grand public shows of affection, Kenyan gospel artiste Kevin Bahati has proved that he is ready to do anything just to impress his wife Diana Marua.

Bahati went all out, bringing in a fleet of luxurious vehicles for Diana on Wednesday as she left the hospital days after giving birth to their third second Majesty Bahati.

The Unavyonipenda singer was accompanied by fellow singers and fans who cheered on Diana while leaving the hospital.

“When Favour Locates You, even the Annointed call you Blessed Thank you Babe for making sure @MAJESTYBAHATI 👑 and I got home in comfort and in style @bahatikenya God gave me a Treasure,” wrote Diana.

The post has sent the online community in a frenzy with some users lamenting on where they could get partners with similar characteristics as Bahati while others felt that it was an unnecessary show off.

“Mmmmmmmmm heri nyinyi but you guys are too much,” said qgaljackson.

“Where on earth do we find this men?” asked wandia wadz.

“Baha ni bwana na 3 quarters,” wrote khaligraph jones.

“Proof that Kenyans are jobless ama that’s a new song,” commented nijjodopeboy.

“My dear am happy for you how I pray God to make my hubby romantic six years of marriage I have never been given a surprise,” said rebeccahnangah.

“Walai I wish this to happen for me some coming yrs, I love this couple,” shah shax remarked.