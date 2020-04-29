Bahati’s baby mama’s message to 4-year-old daughter on trolls and cyberbullies

Yvette Obura, the baby mama of gospel musician, Bahati, has penned down a letter to her 4-year-old daughter on trolls and cyberbullies.

Yvette, who is the mother to Bahati’s first child Mueni Bahati, asked her daughter to be prepared for trolls as she is already on the limelight because of her father’s celebrity status.

The through the Instagram message, which is in the form of a poem, Yvette urges little Mueni to live by her standard and not what the world wants for her.

”One day you’ll be old enough to understand how the world works, You’ll understand the meaning of smiling to the world when your world is crumbling, You’ll understand that you don’t need to give explanations, You’ll understand to live according to your terms,” Yvette wrote.

CRUEL WORLD

“You’ll understand that you’ll never be beautiful in every eye, You’ll understand how to go through bullying and not defend yourself, You’ll understand that growing up is a big scam, You’ll understand to sit in a corner and sob, You’ll understand to go to bed and wake up with swollen eyes, it’s part of growing up, You’ll understand it’s okay not to be okay,” the message goes on.

Yvette further forewarned her daughter against the cruel world awaiting her.

“You’ll understand, even in your silence, you will still be castigated. But in all these mama, live your purpose. Be ugly, fat, thin, disabled but never forget to appreciate God for HIS doing. It’s a cruel world out here mama, people learnt to spread hate more than love without them thinking about other people’s emotions but it will always be you against the world.”