Bahati responds to haters by releasing new track ‘Mwisho wa Dunia’

Gospel musician Bahati on Sunday evening released a new track titled Mwisho wa Dunia just a a few days after he announced the closure of his EMB Record label due to differences with signed up artistes.

The new track was released under the same record label with audio by Mesesi and video by Infinity Clix.

The song is a dedication to the current Covid-19 pandemic facing the whole world.

The video was shot on the empty streets of Nairobi to depict the dusk-to-dawn that is currently in force countrywide.

In between, the video has been infused with clips of news broadcast of the pandemic from both local and international news channels.

CRITICISED

“Hakuna show hakuna hata dough, kuna haja gani nijenge hizi flow, when the fans wako lock nyumbani, mwananchi mfuko iko low, anarisk curfew ndio asake hata soo moja, serikali tuelewe jamani,” Bahati sings in the second verse intro.

Over the past few weeks Bahati has been on the headlines for a Tik Tok video that showed him wearing a dress.

For his antics Bahati has been the subject of sharp criticism from fellow artistes and fans alike.

Fellow gospel artiste Ringtone has gone as far as claiming that Bahati can neither sing nor does he respect God.

😂😂😂😂 Bahati you have 24 hours to respond to this @BahatiKenya #SmokinCountryOnHot

Babu Owino

Churchill pic.twitter.com/0xMhHyeQDn — Zainabu said (@Zainabusaid10) April 26, 2020

Bahati has also received a lot of flak for doing collabos with various gengetone artistes, including Boondocks Gang and The Kansoul.

His newly-released song however appears to have been well received by his fans.

“This is the type of music Bahati should be releasing. It fits you just like mama your first hit song,” @ashuraSanyu commented.

FANS’ REACTION

“Now this is what you were called to do stick to your melody… this is now the real you,” @SalomeNdeto wrote.

“I listened to this song on my hospital bed, I have shed tears. Mungu isiwe mwisho😭,” @pizzahmwitu said.

“This guy maybe criticized but that doesn’t stop him, this is how you know it’s not what people say it’s what God says. Keep going bahati,” @ckaykamau commented.

“Bahati you’re so creative not even a song but it’s a prayer inform of a song. GOODJOB!!!I LOVE IT,” @JoyceKariuki wrote.