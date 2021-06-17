Bahati responds to claims he ‘stole’ song





Did singer Kevin Bahati get some tips for his new song from a Rwandan singer without permission?

It’s the question netizens have been asking, and luckily, the Machozi hitmaker has offered some sort of feedback.

Bahati recently released a collabo hit with Nadia Mukami titled Pete Yangu but those who claim to be in the know say the original words could have been from a singer named Butera Knowles, released five years ago.

In his rebuttal, Bahati suggests the accusations are the work of haters.

“It’s normal,” he said.

When you are no #1, every other number will envy and try to hate on you because they don’t understand why god has chosen you and not them.

The two songs have a striking resemblance, especially with the tempo and beats. The choruses also strike a familiar tone.

That notwithstanding, Pete Yangu has received a great response from the public with close to half a million views on Youtube barely a week since it hit the airwaves.

Media personalities Eric Omondi, Nameless, MC Jesse, Jua Kali, Otile Brown and Nyashinki are among those that attended Bahati’s album launch.