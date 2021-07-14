Bahati pleads with baby mama to invite him to her wedding





Popular singer Kevin Kioko, who is best known by his stage name Bahati, has publicly apologized to his baby mama Yvette Obura and their daughter Mueni Bahati for keeping them a secret for two years.

In a long post on his Instagram, Bahati suggests he became a father for the first time at a crucial point of his gospel career, adding that keeping her baby and the mother away from the media was the sensible thing to do at the time.

“I was at the peak of my career as a gospel artiste then, just after I was awarded as the male artist of The Year Groove Awards and AFRIMA’s best gospel Act in Africa then I was surrounded by heavy judgement. I ended up being a hypocrite, not being proud of my blood. I hope I’m not opening up so much, but I think this is another opportunity to ask for forgiveness from the mum and my daughter for keeping you a secret and away from the public for almost two years. It’s never what I wished for, but because of what I lived for,” he wrote in part.

Bahati who is now married to content creator Diana Marua, also thanked his baby mama for making co-parenting easy for them.

And to You Mama Mueni #Yvette thank You for Choosing Peace above Violence and Creating a Conducive environment as we both raise this beautiful Princess @Mueni_Bahati. You have shown and proved that co-Parenting is possible. Your Relationship with My Wife Diana and Positivity that both of you portray is not only an inspiration to Many Families out there but also to Me! My Prayer is that May God keep you and bless you as you both Continue Blessing our Daughter with Great Motherly Love.” said Bahati.

Bahati further congratulated his baby mama for finding a man, adding that he will be honoured to being invited to mama Mueni’s wedding.

“Pia Niliona Kwa Blogs Umepata Mtu Handsome; Please I will be honoured to Be invited to your wedding ; May God Bless your Life, Journey and all You do in Jesus Name, AMEN 🙏” the singer wrote.