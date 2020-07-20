Bahati: Jubilee government only supports musicians during elections

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta dances with gospel artiste Bahati during formation of Jubilee Party on September 10, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Gospel singer Bahati has said the Jubilee government has not done enough to support Kenyan musicians.

Bahati – real name Kelvin Kioko – made the remarks in an interview with Uganda’s NBS TV at the weekend.

“We are pushing the government to believe in musicians because I cannot say we hundred percent feel supported,” Bahati said.

“It is just during the elections (that we feel supported) but you know what matters most is after the elections. I think just like in Uganda we are still waiting for what we were promised during the elections,” he added.

It is not clear from which perspective he made this statement, coming a month after President Kenyatta released a Sh100 million stimulus package to cushion vulnerable artistes from effects of the coronavirus.

Bahati was among artistes who entertained crowds during President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto’s campaign rallies in 2017.