Bahati in court over Sh2m Peter Blessings lawsuit – PHOTOS + VIDEO

Kenyan entertainer Bahati was on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, summoned at Milimani Law Courts over his lawsuit against fellow musician Peter Munyaru alias Peter Blessings.

Bahati has sued Peter Blessings on grounds of obtaining Sh2,039,000 from Kevin Kioko by falsely pretending that he was able to produce music videos with EMB Records on January 28, 2020.

As the case progressed mid-morning, the prosecutor requested to have Bahati testify but the singer was not in court. Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi adjourned the case to 3pm in order to have Bahati, who is the complainant in the case, testify.

Orange suit and black sunglasses

Bahati, who admitted it was his first time appearing in court, walked in clad in an orange suit and black sunglasses. He was with the investigating officer Jack Onyango and was later joined by fellow artiste Weezdom.

A police officer manning the door of the courtroom asked Bahati to remove the sunglasses in respect of the court.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi asked why Bahati was not in court in the morning and the prosecutor said that the complainant, Bahati was unwell then.

Bahati is set to testify during the next hearing on April 9, 2020.