Bahati: I wish I would be granted just a day with my mother

As the world marked Mothers’ Day on Sunday, gospel musician Bahati said he would give anything to have just a day with his late mother.

Bahati shared a picture of his late mother, Lucia Mueni, which he says was taken 35 years ago, saying it is the only picture he has of his mother.

SONG FOR MAMA

“The only picture i have ever found of my late mum Lucia Mueni. Taken more than 35 years ago… At times looking at it, I always wish I would be granted just a day to treat her. Just a day to make her proud,” Bahati wrote on Instagram.

“She died when I was 7 years old even before I knew the bitterness of this world. Every day I work hard to make her proud and may the Lord rest her soul in eternal peace. R.I.P. Mama 🙏🙏🙏 Happy Mothers’ Day Mama Bahati,” he further wrote.

After losing his mother, Bahati embarked on the road to fortune and fame with a song that was dedicated to his late mother, Mama.

STEP-BROTHER

The song is an in-depth letter from his heart to his late mother, thanking her for giving birth to him and instilling discipline in him.

In previous interviews, Bahati has explained how he grew ABC Children’s Home in Kariobangi after his mother passed on.

He has also revealed that his step-brother was the only family he knew while growing up.

In 2015, Bahati took a journey to his late mother’s native Makueni county to trace his background.