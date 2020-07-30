Bahati ditches ‘rotten’ gospel industry

Gospel artiste Bahati speaks during the launch of EMB Rebirth at the KICC in Nairobi on April 10, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Gospel musician Bahati has announced that he has left the gospel music industry. However, Bahati has made it clear that leaving the gospel industry doesn’t mean his faith and belief in God has been compromised.

Bahati made the revelation on Tuesday during an interview with comedian MC Jessy on his new YouTube segment, Jessy Junction.

“The Gospel ni Christ. I have Christ in my heart and I believe in God and God is the reason I am at the top so I cannot leave Christ,’’ Bahati said.

He further termed the gospel industry “rotten”, saying that leaving the industry was the best decision he has ever made.

“I was fought a lot in the gospel industry but I knew I was not doing gospel music for the people; I was doing it for God. I have just separated myself from the gospel industry for a while but not from God. Christ and the Lord is my personal saviour,” he said.

He added that his songs are meant for his audience who listen to secular music and those who love gospel music.

EMB RECORD

“I think right now Wanani is the most played song in the country, and it’s because ina-requestiwa both na watu wako secular na watu wako church because I’m still a son of Christ,” he said.

This new development comes in the wake of the closure of Bahati’s gospel record label Eastlands Most Beloved Records, which he launched in 2015.

Bahati said he closed down EMB Record because of the rotten relationships among the so called gospel artistes.

“My vision was to support any artiste who was struggling to get to the top. It’s not like I had so much money, but I knew the influence that God had given me was just enough to help other musicians to the top,” he said.