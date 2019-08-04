Bahati, Diana reveal gender of their unborn baby number two

Gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have revealed that their unborn baby is a boy.

The celebrity couple made the revelation on Saturday during a baby shower organized by the mellow-voiced singer.

The white and gold themed affair held at a city hotel was only attended by the couple’s family members and close friends.

“#GenderRevealed IT’S A BABY BOY. Glory to Jesus… Let’s All Congratulate @diana_marua As she’s to Give Birth Any Time Now,” Bahati wrote on Instagram.

Up to this point, the couple had kept the baby’s gender a secret. Bahati also said they expect their baby boy in less than five days.

In May, Bahati announced that the family was expecting their second child.

The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and an adopted child Morgan. Bahati has another child, Mueni Bahati, from a past relationship.