Bahati breaks down on live TV while narrating his difficult childhood – VIDEO

Kenyan gospel singer Bahati broke down while being interviewed on NTV’s The Trend show on Friday night, as he opened up about the pain of losing his mother at the young age of seven years.

The singer was overcome by emotions when the show host singer Antoneosoul asked him what he thinks his mother would say about him now.

The emotional Nyota hit maker started by saying how much he misses his late mother.

“At times I miss her… even when I’m growing, as a musician… at times I’m misunderstood… but I’m only trying my best… to make her proud,” a teary Bahati said.

“There are some stories that have been said that I cannot just share with the public. But to my mum everyday I work hard to make her proud,” he added.

Bahati also recounted what he went through as a boy when he witnessed his mother’s death.

“If I can remember so well I was seven at Huruma that is in Mathare constituency. My mum fell sick and I remember it was on 26 December coz watu walikuwa wanakula chapo. And the next day after Christmas niliona akitolewa na blanketi,” he narrated.