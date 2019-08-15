Bahati and Diana Marua welcome their bundle of joy

Gospel singer Bahati and wife Diana Marua, welcomed their second baby on Wednesday.

Baby Majesty Bahati was delivered at RFH Healthcare facility in Ruai on Wednesday afternoon.

Diana took to social media to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy.

“They call me Mama Morgan, Mama Heaven and Today; My King has been born today at RFH Healthcare at exactly 1:04pm. His name is Majesty Bahati weighing 3.5kgs.”

Hours later Baby Majesty Bahati had his own Instagram account and within no time the followers had grown to over 14,000 followers.

Bahati also went on to reveal that the baby had been named the brand ambassador for RFH Healthcare.

“Few hours old and Majesty has just been named as RFH Healthcare Brand Ambassador! Congratulations!” Bahati declared.

Edwin Gitu Chief Medical Officer at RFH Healthcare confirmed that indeed the baby was their brand ambassador.

“The progress of the mother and the child is very important to us and so we will be following closely to see how the two are faring on,” said Gitu.