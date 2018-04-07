Gospel musician Bahati performs while seated on the president's chair as President Uhuru Kenyatta watches during the launch of Jubilee Party at Kasarani Stadium on September 10, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO.

He once did the unthinkable and took the seat of President Uhuru Kenyatta while performing during an event broadcast live on TV, but gospel artiste Bahati now says he is no longer granted as much access during such events.

Apparently, the singer has lately been subjected to strict protocol whenever he performs at events attended by the president and his deputy.

Interestingly, Bahati, who recently became a father, made the revelation while performing at a public event in Kirinyanga County graced by among others Deputy President William Ruto and Governor Anne Waiguru.

“I’m still excited to sing in your presence and see you getting excited Bwana Deputy President,” he said amid laughter and ululations from the crowd.

“Nowadays I can only wave to you from afar, I was told not to come near you during performances, but still, that’s okay,” Bahati, 22, told the smiling DP who was seated just 10m away in the main dais.

Bahati hogged headlines in September 2016, when he literally pulled President Kenyatta and Ruto from their official seats during his performance at the Jubilee Party’s national convention rally at Kasarani Stadium.

The incident caused an uproar, with political and security analysts terming it not only as a serious security breach, but also a sign of lack of respect for the presidency on the part of the singer.

Bahati is renowned for among other the hits Mapenzi, Barua and Mama.



