Baby mama drama at Ayimba’s burial





Drama ensued at the burial of former rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba in Siaya on Friday after one of his baby mamas namely Gloria Moraa was reportedly barred from accessing the burial ceremony.

Ayimba, who statistically is the most successful coach to manage the Kenya Sevens Rugby team, died two weeks ago after a long illness.

He is survived by three baby mamas and several children.

During his burial, actress Sandra Dacha, a close friend of Moraa, claims Ayimba’s two kids were barred from attending their deceased dad’s send-off.

“Their (kids) only mistake was to come to bury their father Benjamin Ayimba. The way they’ve been treated, my God! I don’t care how I have been treated but I care about how they treated these young superstars Sasa Mnabagua watoto na ni DAMU MOJA (why discriminate and they are all of the same blood)?

Dacha also claimed the late Ayimba’s family had brought in security to restrict his other children from attending the funeral.

Moraa and the children were eventually allowed to the burial and at some point, a video appears to show them pleading to be allowed to take photos at his fresh grave.

Ayimba’s death and burial have been characterized by drama with Moraa consistently complaining she has been barred from contributing to her baby daddy’s send-off.

At some point, Ayimba’s wife is said to have paid for an obituary advertisement in the dailies in which she excluded her co-wives’ children.

Moraa and Ayimba had a lukewarm relationship after she dragged him to court demanding child support. The case was active until the coach died.

Ayimba’s other children Keenan, Brian, Gabrial and Eli were present during the burial.