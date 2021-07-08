Babu Owino nears ‘handshake’ deal with DJ Evolve





Embakasi East lawmaker Paul Ongili, who is commonly referred to as Babu Owino, could soon be a free man despite an active shooting case involving Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve.

This is after a court handling the case was informed that the MP and Orinda’s family have commenced negotiations with the aim of solving the matter out of court.

The prosecution told the court negotiations between the two parties have realized “tremendous progress” and that there are only a few remaining documents that they are expecting in order to facilitate an out-of-court settlement.

The court set the matter to be heard on July 28, 2021, where further directions will be given.

“We are at the last stage of deliberations…we are requesting a later date to confirm the position. We don’t have the documents as of now…we could not present our brief to the DPP,”

The youthful lawmaker is battling attempted murder charges having been accused of shooting at the Disc Jockey at an entertainment joint in Kilimani, Nairobi.

He is currently out on a Sh10 million bail.

DJ Evolve has remained on treatment ever since he was shot at. He is currently recovering from home under the care of a nursing aide.