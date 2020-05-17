B-Club welcomes DJ Evolve, can’t wait to have him back on the decks

B-Club on Sunday published a social media post welcoming back Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, who was reportedly shot by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino in January.

In an Instagram post, the management said it can’t wait to see DJ Evolve on the decks once the ban on social gatherings is lifted.

“Welcome back home KING @dj_evolve (lowkey assassin, we can’t wait to dance to your vibe once this lockdown is over,” the post reads.

Late last month, Babu Owino – real name Paul Ongili – said DJ Evolve has already been discharged from hospital and was waiting to be taken home.

“DJ Evolve has been discharged from the hospital, he is just waiting to be taken home. The reason why he has not been taken home is because of the coronavirus situation,” Babu Owino explained.

The MP said that DJ Evolve is his personal friend and that is why he decided to settle the hospital bill out of his own volition.

“I, Babu Owino, on humanitarian or moral grounds I decided to settle the bill, DJ Evolve is a personal friend so I settled the bills just as a friend,” he said.