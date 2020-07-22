Azziad Nasenya’s rate card has leaked, now everyone wants to twerk on TikTok





Kenyans on social media were left dumbfounded after TikTok sensation Azziad Nasienya’s rate card went viral.

Azziad burst into the limelight three months ago thanks to her viral ‘Utawezana Challenge’ twerking video.

Since then, the 20-year-old actress and content creator has seen her brand grow immensely, racking up followers on all her social media accounts.

The journalism student and influencer have since then received jobs from businesses as part of marketing strategies.

According to the rate card, she charges Sh100,000 for a Tiktok video and Sh50,000 for a live video on the same platform.

In addition, an advertiser will be required to pay Sh100,000, Sh50,000 and another Sh50,000 for Instagram Feed, Instagram story and Instagram Live respectively.

If you want her services on Facebook, one will be forced to cough Sh100,000 per Post and 50,000 for a live session on the same platform.

Weekly brand engagements

At the same time, one will pay Sh100,000, Sh30,000 and Sh50,00 for videos, mentions and placements on YouTube.

She also has a monthly package and weekly brand engagements where she charges Sh250,000 for one Tiktok video, one tweet, one Instapost, one Instastory and one Facebook post.

On Wednesday afternoon, the name Azziad was the top trending topic and it divided the opinion of Kenyans if she was that much or not.

Those in support argued:

#Azziad knows her worth. And if you feel offended by the rate card keep walking it’s not for you. There is someone who you can afford. I always say not everyone is a potential client for whatever you are selling. The target client will pay the price because they know your value — Stephen Nyabwa (@steven_nyabwa) July 22, 2020

Azziad Nasenya Knows her Value. I keep telling people to know their value but all you say is Kazi ni kazi na pesa ni pesa. While others will make thousands and millions for the same work you do better than them, you will make hundreds or do it even free. Know you value my friend. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) July 22, 2020

The doors really opened for Flaqo and Azziad. What we love to see!!🔥 — Mukira. (@jnmukira) July 17, 2020

Azziad is one smart babe. She has invested on her brand and has pulled all the right strings. She doesn't need to counter the negativity or propaganda, she has let success be her spokesperson. Her value reigns in the quality of deals she associates with. Class speak to class ❤️ — DUAL CHROMOSOMES 🇰🇪 (@FellMentKE) July 22, 2020

Funny side:

Me : Shows a friend Azziad's rate card Them : Okwonkwo umeanza kunichocha 😂😂 — Wang'z (@wangzzii) July 22, 2020

My girl teaching me how to put my waist into good use after seeing Azziad’s rate card. nakafunga soon maguys✌️🏿 pic.twitter.com/t9hcoJYPnP — The Teflon Don (@omondiJdonaldo) July 22, 2020

Imagine kusomea marketing courses na public relation degrees only to meet with azziad in the market for competition 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wgbxBPT0UV — Kaka (@omaoenock) July 22, 2020

Me on my way to launch my Tik tok career after seeing Azziad rate card pic.twitter.com/xPseJQseuT — The Plantation Chief (@XMalcomme) July 22, 2020

Not in agreement and think she is overrated:

It's only a stupid Business organization that will pay pay Azziad 50k per post only to get 25 Retweets and likes below 1k. Actually she must re asses her card. pic.twitter.com/hRVjSbR3vX — COOLKID💯 (@KUcoolkid) July 22, 2020

No serious firm can pay Azziad this much considering her audience and coverage. With such rates you can convert almost triple using social media ad promotions…alafu y'all know vile vitu kwa ground hukuwa😆😂 #250NotJustANumber pic.twitter.com/TfbYWoN8Xf — Karen Mwakio (@karenmwakio) July 22, 2020