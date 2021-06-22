Ayimba baby mama says she’s ‘forgiven’ her inlaws





Deceased rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba’s baby mama Gloria Moraa says she’s forgiven his family members for the tribulations they put her through before and after his death.

In an emotional interview with Radio Jambo, Moraa, an actress who is famously referred to as Nyaboke also said she’d separated from the rugby star two years before and when he died.

The former Taahidi High actress also explained that despite surviving a failed marriage earlier on plus the eight-year-old affair with Ayimba that didn’t end too well, she is ready to date again.

“I will date again,” she said.

“It is someone’s loss to lose me. I have four kids. I am not ready to get more kids but you never know. I may prefer a man who already has kids and we can try out something. God gave me love. I want to share it.”

Moraa says she met Ayimba moments weeks after a divorce from her husband of seven years and went on to live with him for eight years.

The love affair with the ex-rugby international had ups and downs and the couple was blessed with two children.

“I met Ayimba when I’d just gone through a divorce. He made advances and I initially refused. I thought I was his second wife but it turned out I was wife number three. He has about ten children. Our love was okay but we had several challenges and after eight years, around 2018, we went separate ways.”

At the height of their differences, Moraa filed a case in court seeking child support from Ayimba.

Moraa also opened up on the challenges she faced during the veteran coach’s burial in which reports surfaced that she had been barred from attending.

She also lifted the lid on the beef she had with one of Ayimba’s siblings, only known as Irene.

“There were 30 policemen at the compound (during the burial). They asked me what I was doing there. I said I had brought my kids to say bye to their dad. You know my kids had kept on asking me if we will be going to church to see daddy.”

“After push and shove at the gate, the cops allowed us in. I went to the tent, I was too weak at the time because it was an emotional event. I couldn’t even mourn him. Some people were saying I was the one who killed him. The police were told I was coming to cause chaos, yet there was no money to fight for.”

“I have been to that place (Ayimba’s home) three times before (the burial). His mom and dad did not say anything (yet they saw what I went through). I have lived with these people for a long time and even lived with one of Ayimba’s kids for eight years yet they didn’t defend me.”

“I was barred from the graveside during the burial. We wanted to take photos at the grave after he’d been laid to rest but my kids were initially barred. Ayimba’s sister called my kids Chokoras (street children) and ‘mistakes’. She abused me so much. But I have forgiven her.”

Nairobi News reached out to Irene for comment but she opted not to.

Ayimba is considered one of the greatest coaches to ever manage the Kenya Sevens coach. He died in May, 2021 after a long illness.