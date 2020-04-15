Avril pours out her heart to J Blessing in special birthday message

After months of trying to keep their relationship a secret, singer Avril has finally come out to publicly declare her love to music director J Blessing, on his birthday.

Avril posted on Instagram a series of pictures capturing her and her and J Blessing.

The pictures were all accompanied by sweet messages.

“Happy Birthday ❤. Thanking God for you ❤❤❤,” wrote Avril.

The Rada hit maker made headlines in 2018 after revealing that she was pregnant.

Although she did not reveal who the father of her child is, the grapevine has been full of claims that it is J Blessing.

Avril has however never come out to deny or affirm the allegations.

But if these pictures are anything to go by, Avril might have just let the cat out of the bag.