Musician Avril with her newborn baby. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan songstress Avril Nyambura has finally shared her first picture of her newborn baby.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of a motherly moment with her bundle of joy.

She captioned it; “All worth it.”

The Chokoza singer has never revealed who the father of the baby is, but the grapevine has been full of claims it could be music video director J Blessing.

Avril’s journey into motherhood has been carefully tucked away from the media.

In an earlier post on Wednesday, she shared a picture and captioned it; “Strong enough, bear the children and get back to business” indicating she might soon be getting back to the studio.