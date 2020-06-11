Avril gifts J Blessing flashy Range Rover

The showbiz streets simply just can’t keep calm as far as singer Avril’s love affair is concerned. For the longest time, the sexy lass has been rumoured to be in an affair with video director Jibril Blessing (J Blessing).

J Blessing is also alleged to be the father of Avril’s two-year-old son who she refers to as ‘M’ to the public.

FLASHY RANGE ROVER

Their relationship seems to be getting even better if the latest tittle-tattle on the streets is to be believed.

Word has it that the flashy Range Rover that J Blessing has lately been spotted cruising in town as he goes about his daily hustle, does actually belong to Avril.

“That Range Rover that you might have spotted JB (J Blessing) driving isn’t actually his. It belongs to Nyambz (Avril Nyambura). She bought the luxurious wheels from her home-coming concert proceedings which was very successful. She made a kill,” a source who has worked with the two artistes for a while now, told Nairobi News.

In 2017, Avril hosted a homecoming concert at her backyard in Nakuru to thank her fans as she celebrated a decade in the music industry.

SECRET LOVERS

The concert was well attended and attracted good sponsorship, generating a fortune for the gifted singer who has since gone slow on her music.

Besides their alleged love affair, J Blessing has also been one of Avril’s close associates. He has been instrumental in directing several of Avril’s video songs.

The two are inseparable and time and again Avril has proved that. In April, during J Blessing’s birthday, Avril posted a series of photos together with the hunk to celebrate the occasion.

In February 2018, when it emerged that Avril was pregnant, there were reports that the shy video director decided to give Avril his BMW 3 Series worth approximately Sh3.5 million, to ease her travel around the city. However, it now appears the two just decided to exchange their rides.