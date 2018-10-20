One of the nudes linked to singer Avril. PHOTO | COURTESY

Sultry singer Avril Nyambura has opened on the leaked nude photos from three years ago, which showed a woman with a striking resemble to her making out with another woman.

The controversial nudes sparked suspicion over the singer’s sexual orientation.

However, in a recent TV interview, Avril disowned the nudes saying the woman in the pictures isn’t her, further insisting that she is straight.

“They say you haven’t made it until someone calls you the L word. I have never been experimental with my sexuality. I’m a straight chic, I’m a straight shooter,” Avril said during the interview.

She further claimed the nude photos were leaked by someone who wanted to damage her reputation and have her dropped by Ogopa DJs, to whom she was signed up to at the time.

“I came to find out later that there were some people who wanted me to be dropped from Ogopa. They don’t know that I know because somebody from their team later came and told me. One of the women in that picture wasn’t even me,” she explained.