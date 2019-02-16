Nairobi News

Asili Dub gives fans a taste of their soon-to-be-released album

By Francis Nderitu February 16th, 2019 1 min read

Asili Dub band gave their fans a hint of what to expect in their soon-to-be-released self-titled album when they preformed at the Showcase Wednesday in Nairobi.

The band serenaded the crowd with their unique fusion of Reggae and other sounds.

Asili Dub is Kenya’s pioneer Reggae Dub which comprises of three musicians – Kombo Chokwe of Afro Simba, Jahm a Filipimo reggae artiste and DJ-cum-Producer Dread Steppa.

Reggae vocalist Ras Lion Heart performs on stage during the Showcase Wednesday at Alliance Francaise in Nairobi headlined by Asili Dub on February 13, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
The band’s dub sound is largely influenced by the sounds of Taarb, Rockers, Dubstep and other East African sounds.

Having been inspired by reggae legends such as Bob Marley, Jah Shaka, The Wailers among others, the group’s dub has come of age since its formation in 2017.

Jahm on the bass guitar during the Showcase Wednesday at Alliance Francaise in Nairobi on February 13, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
Their upcoming self-titled album is a upbeat blend between conscious and melodic African tunes fused with Dub Step and various sounds the band brings together.

Joining the three reggae artiste in this project is Walter on the keyboard, Morris on the drums and lead vocalist Ras Lion Heart, all working together on the soon to be released album.

Fans enjoying themselves during the Showcase Wednesday at Alliance Francaise in Nairobi headlined by Asili Dub on February 13, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU
