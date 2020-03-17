As world combats deadly virus, Willy Paul makes more raunchy videos

While the rest of Kenyans are worried about the coronavirus pandemic, former gospel singer Willy Paul is busy making raunchy videos with his current girlfriend.

The singer shared a video of himself and his girlfriend dancing suggestively in a tour van. The two are jamming to Willy Paul’s latest song titled “Magnetic”. She grinds on Willy Paul who places his hands on her waist to bring her derriere closer.

“Feels good when ur wife is ur number 1 fan… shake it boo… #MAGNETIC out now,” wrote Willy Paul.

Willy Paul has been parading the woman all over his social media claiming that she is his wife. She has been starring in his latest music videos.

Below is what his fans had to say:

“Lol the thing can fall off ohhhh be careful utabaki kuwa Paul Msafi she gon rub the Willy off literally anyway kuala life with big spoon brother,” said Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu.

“ULIOA BIBI AMA VEDIO VIXEN?” asked Iamlantern.

“Afadhali wewe ,,sisi tunastrugle na sanitizers huku,” wrote charohnjeri.

“Wewe Willi zingine hupelekwa bedroom,” commented humanitarian_ous.

“He who finds a wife finds a good thing,” stated Sauti Sol group member Bien Aime Barasa.

“This is ur wife?” asked muthoni_felister.