Artist Loise Kim opens up on break-up





Kikuyu gospel artist Loise Kim has opened up on how her 7-year old marriage ended.

Speaking on the YouTube channel ‘Itugi ria muturire’ (Pillar of life), Loise said the union could not withstand the long-distance after her husband left for Britain in search of greener pastures.

The mother of two also mentioned that their marriage had issues right from the beginning.

Loise also alleges that the romance between them dwindled when she fell pregnant.

“I was raised by a Christian family, but I slipped at the end of high school. At the age of 19, I got pregnant, and it was very frustrating since even my pastor rejected me,” she said.

The father of her child also did not visit her even after giving birth. According to Loise it was her mother who encouraged her and walked with her throughout the pregnancy journey.

One year after giving birth, Loise was enrolled in college for secretarial studies. She met her baby daddy again and rekindled their love. She got married to him and bore a second-born child.

I spent seven years in that marriage peacefully and as a family, we thought of a way we would help my husband get greener pastures. He got a visa and went to Britain. That is where my problems started. Things changed when he started receiving phone calls that I had done this and that. I would also get calls that he has done this and that. Hatred started growing, disagreements insults,” narrated Loise.

“Unfortunately, we became enemies to an extent of him neglecting me. We stopped talking, and I realized my kid’s life and mine depended on me,” she added.

The mother of two was a businesswoman at Gikomba market, however, she ventured into music make ends meet.

“I talked to my mum and explained to her, I would be performing at entertainment joints as my mission was to make money and support my family. I have been down but through prayers and hard work, I am okay even without a husband.” She says.